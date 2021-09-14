Soham launches his new production house 'Soham's Entertainment'

Kolkata: Soham, one of the leading actors of Bengali film industry, recently, announced the launch of his production house, Soham's Entertainment. To mark the occasion, the first motion poster of the debut venture of Soham's Entertainment, 'Kolkata'r Harry' was unveiled in the presence of the leading cast and crew members of the movie.



"Soham's Entertainment has been formed with the sole objective of creating content driven mass entertainers for the movie loving people. Our first ambitious venture is 'Kolkata'r Harry'. it's story has been wonderfully woven and has a strong emotional connect which the audience will be able to identify with. As you all know that I started as a child artiste, I wanted my first movie to cater also to the children", said Soham Chakraborty.

Directed by Rajdeep Ghosh and Team, Kolkata'r Harry stars Soham, Priyanka Sarkar, Laboni Sarkar, Arindam Ganguly, Sudipa Basu and child artiste Oishika Guhathakurta. Film Directors Raj Chakraborty, Sudeshna Roy, Premendu Bikash Chaki and Abhijit Guha have also acted in the movie. The movie, which is presented by Soham and Indira Chowdhury, has music by Jeet Gannguli.

'Kolkata'r Harry' is slated to release across Multiplexes and Single Screens of West Bengal in November, 2021.