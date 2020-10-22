Sohail clears news of owning LPL's team

Reports of Salman Khan's family buying 'Kandy Tuskers Franchise' in 'Lanka Premier League' started doing the rounds of social media recently. As per online reports, Sohail Khan became the proud owner of 'Kandy' franchisee that picked West Indies legend Chris Gayle in the 'Players Draft'. The 'Lanka Premier League' is slated to take place from November 21 to December 13, 2020, at two venues - Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. Teams will compete in 23 matches over 15 days for the title.

Sohail took to social media to clear the air of his family's involvement in him owning the team. In his tweet, he clearly mentioned that he bought the team in his personal capacity. He tweeted, "I'm extremely glad to confirm my participation in the 'IPL' T-20 cricket as a team owner. However, to clarify the misrepresentation in media, my participation is in my personal capacity with no involvement of my family in the league or the team. Let the games begin in November 2020."

"There is a lot of potential in the 'LPL' and we are really very happy to be part of this exciting initiative. Sri Lankan fans are very passionate about the game and I am sure they will come out in large numbers to support the team. Chris Gayle is obviously the universal boss, but he is not alone as we have a very good team with a

good balance of youth and experience and I am backing my team to play

the final," revealed Sohail in his official statement.