'Society often makes a woman feel apologetic'

Mumbai: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who plays a traumatised pregnant woman in the upcoming Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories, says that the trauma attached to miscarriage, and the way society treats a woman who is apologetic for the incident, is intimate and universal at the same time.

Sobhita features in the segment directed by Anurag Kashyap, in the horror film, which comprises four segments.

"It is an interesting story and I know that it is a reality for so many people. It is a very intimate and a very internal feeling yet very universal. When a woman loses a child–that is if a miscarriage happens–she goes through a trauma. On top of that, her upbringing and social conditioning make her apologetic about her existence for the rest of her life. If a woman fails to give birth, society looks at her as if she is not woman enough–as if she does not deserve the life she has. It is not a reality for one section of society. It is universal," told Sobhita.

The story revolves around the bond between a little boy and his pregnant maternal aunt who is desperately waiting for her child to be born, having suffered a miscarriage in the past.