'Social media is the most toxic place'

Mumbai: Actor Kriti Sanon posted a lengthy statement, expressing ire over how people, including the media and social media users reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

"It is strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive sides once you are gone. Social media is the fakest, most toxic place and if you have not posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving, when in reality, those are the people grieving for real. It seems social media is the new 'real world' and the real world has become fake," Kriti wrote.

Sushant passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai. Kriti was among industry colleagues present at the late actor's funeral on June 15, along with his family.

In her post, Kriti also highlighted about how media-persons banged her car's window to get a clear picture while she was on her way to Sushant's last rites.

"Banging the car window and saying, 'madam sheesha neeche karo na' to get a clearer picture of the someone going for a funeral. Funeral is a very personal and private affair. Let us put humanity before our profession! I request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance, behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings you have. Don't forget that," she appealed.

A lot of people have come out with theories and assumptions over Sushant's demise. Emphasising on the need to stop playing the blame game, Kriti continued: "The blame game never ends, so stop talking bad about anyone at all. Stop the gossip and stop thinking that you know it all or your opinion is the truth. Everyone is battling a fight you know nothing of. So know that any negativity coming out of your mouth, any trolling, any bitching shows what you are, not what they are. And while most of us manage to ignore it or filter it or not get bothered by one nasty comment, it still subconsciously affects us, some more than others."

Kriti ended her post with a strong message. She asked everyone to stop using phrases like "ladke nahin rote (boys don't cry)" and "don't cry be strong".

"Crying is not a sign of weakness, so cry your heart out, scream if you need to and know everything that you are feeling. It is okay to be not okay, but talk it out with the one you feel might understand. Take your time to heal. Hold onto your family and people who genuinely love you," Kriti concluded.