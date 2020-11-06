Smriti posts rib-tickling meme on COVID-19

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus yet again made everyone laugh with her hilarious meme related to the virus.



On October 5, the Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development posted a funny meme on her 'Instagram Stories' that made everyone laugh out loud. It is related to Covid-19 of course, and tells you the consequences that follow after the "virus meets your brain cells".

'Covid spelled backwards is Divoc. What Divoc is happening?' the meme said.

Smriti Irani is spending her time posting updates and light-hearted jokes from home. She is also trying new 'Instagram' filters while clicking selfies and all.