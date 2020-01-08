Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut says the trailer of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak reminded her of her sister Rangoli Chandel's similar experience and that the film's spirit is a slap on those who commit acid attacks.

Rangoli Chandel, who is an acid attack survivor, on Wednesday tweeted a video of Kangana thanking director Meghna Gulzar and Deepika.In the video, Kangana speaking in Hindi, said: "I recently saw the trailer of Chhapaak and after watching I remembered the acid attack incident that took place with my sister Rangoli. The kind of courage my sister showed during and after the attack gave me the strength and inspires me to face every challenge that comes my way. Her smile gives me the courage

to take Panga with every sadness."

She added: "Today, me and my family thank Meghna Gulzar and Deepika for making a film on this. For all those who are dealing with similar ordeal will gain strength, even those who have given up. This film is a slap on those who have committed this crime."

Kangana hopes the film brings an end to the sale of acid

in the country.