Singing sensation Aaryan Banthia's third single "Hey Betty" crosses half a million views in just a week after release

Aaryan has a listener base in countries like the US, Germany, UK, and Ukraine and has made his mark right from the time he released his first single Yaadein



Mumbai, 2/9/20: Popular young musical sensation and singer-guitarist cum composer Aaryan Banthia's third new single 'Hey Betty' has crossed half a million views within just 8 days of release! The track, released on World Youth Day 2020, features him alongside a young woman, depicting old school love and romance. The musical prodigy has been steadily climbing the charts ever since he released his first single Yaadein, only hinging on his rock-solid talent, without any backing from big labels.

With three back-to-back hit songs to his credit, Aaryan has the merit of being one of the few independent artists to have received widespread acclaim within a short time. Apart from a huge fan and audience base in India, about 20% of his Spotify listeners are from the US and another 5% from Germany, UK, and even Ukraine, etc.

Speaking about this, Aaryan Banthia, said, "I am delighted to see the amazing response for my third single Hey Betty, a song that is very close to my heart. It is a song that was made with the idea of connecting with hearts and reminding people of that one person in their life who they love or have loved the most. The fact that I feature in the song as well made emoting the feelings easier, one of the reasons that the song resonated with everyone. I look forward to positively engaging my fans and followers with more beautiful songs in the future."

Aaryan's debut Hindi track 'Yaadein' was a rock ballad with a subtle touch of blues and was released by Zee music. He made his second appearance in a song called 'Back in the Day', an English track, which, despite belonging to the rock music genre, resonated with the young and elderly alike. Both his singles crossed the one million mark on YouTube in a short span of time.

Aaryan is an ardent guitar lover and all his solos including the recent "Hey Betty" make extensive use of this instrument. Having grown up looking up to renowned guitarists like Mark Knopler, John Mayer, BB King, and Paul Gilbert, Aaryan has immense passion for the instrument. In times to come post the pandemic, Aaryan plans to rewrite live shows and bring forth his musical style through various musical compositions and performances.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS & #tags

#aaryanbanthia #heybetty #countrymusic #newsong #guitarist

Follow Aaryan @aaryanofficialmusic

Facebook: https://facebook.com/aaryanofficialmusic/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/aaryanofficialmusic/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/Aaryanofficialmusic

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/aaryanofficialmusic

Reverbnation: https://reverbnation.com/aaryanofficialmusic

Twitter: @aaryanofficialm / https://twitter.com/aaryanofficialm?lang=en