Singers to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with 'Naam Reh Jaayega'

Mumbai: India's leading playback artists such as Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and others have come together for a special series Naam Reh Jaayega which pays homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians, died on January 6 due to multiple organ failures. She was 92.

Naam Reh Jaayega will see eighteen music personalities including Nigam, Mahadevan, Pyarelal of Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, Arijit Singh, Nitin Mukesh, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Jatin Pandit take to the stage and sing Mangeshkar's most iconic songs and honour her legacy.

Neeti Mohan, Amit Kumar, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majmudar, Sneha Pant, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha will also feature in the series.

Conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, the eight-episode series will start on May 1 on the Star Plus channel at 7 pm every Sunday.

Nitin Mukesh, who has sung some of the iconic songs with Mangeshkar such as "Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi", "Aaja Re O Mere Dilbar Aaja" and "Gapoochi Gapoochi Gam Gam", said Mangeshkar was a major influence growing up.

"Lata didi and my father knew each other and I have known her since my growing up years. I got so much love from her and I have a lifetime full of memories of her. I feel fortunate that I did many concerts with her abroad and the best part was always that besides our own people, about 30 percent of the people in the audience were locals. This showed us that her songs were enjoyed not just by Indians but everyone. Music starts with Lata Mangeshkar and ends with her," Nitin Mukesh said during a virtual press conference.

He recalled interacting with Mangeshkar over the phone when his entire family was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus last year.

"When didi came to know that my family was diagnosed with COVID-19, she would regularly check on my health and offered to speak to her own doctors to treat us all. She prayed for my well-being," the 71-year-old singer said.

Equating Mangeshkar to Goddess Saraswati, Jatin Pandit said it was always a memorable experience to collaborate with her. Some of his hit tracks with Mangeshkar include "Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye" from "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" and "Humko Humise Chura Lo" from "Mohabbatein".

"Lata ji was the avatar of Saraswati on this earth. Her voice and diction were so beautiful, she never seemed uncomfortable with high or low notes," Pandit recalled.

Singer Sadhana Sargam said life has come a full circle for her as she was recently conferred with the Lata Mangeshkar Award' by the Madhya Pradesh government and now she is set to honour the greatest singer of India with the series.

"I feel very fortunate that I am part of this special series. Lata didi always encouraged me," Sargam said.