Singer Vivek Verma shares glimpse into the making of Arijit Singh's song 'Wafa ne Bewafai'

Singer and Songwriter Vivek Verma recently shared a glimpse from a music studio, where Himesh Reshammiya and Arjit Singh are seen working on a song together. The video was posted on Vivek's Instagram handle.



The short video clip was recorded by Vivek during making of the song 'Wafa Ne Bewafai' from the movie 'Teraa Surroor'. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and Composed By Himesh Reshammiya.

Vivek has been a part of Bollywood Composer and Actor Himesh Reshammiya's music team since a long time. He has given popular hits - originals as well as bollywood numbers - like 'Baaton Ko Teri' by Arijit singh, 'Kheech meri Photo' by Darshan Raval, 'Mai Aur Tu', 'Bekhudi' and 'Humsafar' among many others.

He was also apprecited by fans and critics equally for composing the theme melody of 2016 blockbuster 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.

During an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, Vivek had earlier shared about meeting his mentor Himesh Reshammiya. "There is a very long and interesting story behind it. But one person I will always be thankful to would be Andy Singh, CEO of HR Muzik ltd. He is no more with us but it's because of him that I got the opportunity of learning from a legend like Himesh Bhai," said Vivek.

Vivek has also worked with Bollywood actors like Salman Khan for 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', Darshan Raval for his song 'Main woh Chand' and most recently with Himesh for 2019's most viral song 'Teri Meri Kahani' by Ranu Mondal and Himesh Reshammiya.