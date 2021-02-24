Singer Sardool passes away at 60

Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away at the age of 60. The singer, known for tracks such as 'Sanu Ishq Barandi Chad Gayi' and 'Ek Charkha Gali De Vich', had tested COVID-19 positive and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali.

Son of tabla player Sagar Mastana, Sardool started his career in the early 1980s. Belonging to the Patiala Gharana of music, he produced over 25 albums in his almost 30 years. His 1991 album 'Husna de Malko' sold more than five million copies. He also worked in Punjabi films.

Comedian Kapil Sharma, singers Gurdas Mann, Daler Mehndi, Harshdeep Kaur and composer Vishal Dadlani posted tributes on 'Twitter'.

"Bahut hi dukhad khabar. I'm saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander ji. It is a huge loss to the music industry. My prayers are with his family," tweeted Harshdeep.

Vishal Dadlani lamented, "I cannot believe Sardool Sikander saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility and a wellspring of music."

"Utth gaye gwandho yaar rabba hun ki kariye. Bulleh Shah Inayat bajo rahe uraar na paar, Rabba hun ki kariye. Punjabi maa boli da sureela gayak, mehfil di Jaan, yaaran da yaar, Sardool Sikander punjab diyan paak fizawan vich geet banke goonjda rahega," wrote Gurdas Maan in Punjabi.

Daler Mehendi wrote, "I am saddened by the news of Sardool Sikander ji's death. It is a big loss to our family and music industry."