Singer Nitin Gupta releases new song 'Mera Balam' in collaboration with lyricist Nitish Gupta (Mannu)

Singer Nitin Gupta is out with his new song 'Mera Balam' In Collaboration with Lyricist Nitish Gupta (Mannu) Featuring Bollywood Actor Rohan Mehra

The singer of 'Royee Jaande Naina Song (Featuring Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda) Nitin Gupta is back with his New Dance Number 'Mera Balam' where he collaborated with his sibling and Lyricist of the song Nitish Gupta (Mannu) and this time featuring Bollywood Actor 'Rohan Mehra' and 'Shrutika Gaokkar'. The song Mera Balam was released by 'Zee Music Company' on their official Youtube channel on December 17, 2020, The tracks have already clocked over 500k+ Hits on Youtube and Other streaming Platforms.



Nitin Gupta who is arguably one of the most promising artistes in the country has already playbacked for movies like 'P Se Pyaar F Se Farraar' featuring Jimmy Shergill etc. Nitin who belongs from Uttarakhand, also believes that if you're honest with your work and content, there is a huge amount of potential in the independent music space, "I think the consumption and demand have increased multi-fold over the last few years, there are many more platforms to showcase the talent.

The song has been composed by Insync Brothers and music is produced by Parikshit Uniyal and Ineedyou under the banner of Rainbow Entertainment Hub (Shaikh Sajid Ali) and the producers of the song are Sajid Ali & Ravindra singh. When asked, Nitin said that he is going to collaborate with Punjabi Singer Deep Money.