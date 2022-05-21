Singer Kanika Kapoor marries businessman Gautam Hathiramani in private ceremony
Mumbai:Playback singer Kanika Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Gautam Hathiramani in the presence of their family and close friends, in London.
The 43-year-old singer, who has chartbuster songs like "Baby Doll" and "Chittiya Kalaiyan" to her credit, wore a pink lehenga while Hathiramani opted for a beige sherwani.
Kapoor's singer friend Manmeet Singh took to Instagram to share a picture with the couple.
May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you.. Newly weds @kanik4kapoor @gautamh@meetbrosofficial, Singh wrote.
Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani also posted a photograph from the wedding.
On Saturday, Kapoor had taken to Instagram to drop a series of pictures from her mehendi ceremony.
This is the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok.
