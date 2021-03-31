Singer Diljaan dies in a car accident

Famous Punjabi Singer Diljaan died in a car accident on the morning of March 30. The reasons behind the accident are not clear yet.

Diljaan was traveling alone in the car when it met with an accident on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway near Jandiala Guru town of Amritsar in the early morning.

Police are investigating if the car hit a stationary vehicle on the road as its front was badly damaged. Some Sikh devotees returning from Hola Mohalla tried to rescue Diljaan. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Diljaan was all set to release his new songs.

"I'm excited about the song 'Tere warge' and 'Hanju'. Coming very soon and stay tuned," the singer had written on his 'Facebook' page just a few days back.

He hit fame with the reality TV show 'Sur Kshetra' in 2012.

Diljaan's family, who live in Canada, are returning to the country as the investigation continues into the

accident.