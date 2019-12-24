Singer Brian, Danielle engaged
Los Angeles: Singer Brian McFadden is engaged to his longtime partner, teacher Danielle Parkinson.
The former Westlife member made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.
"FYI I got engaged to beautiful @DaniParky. And yes I'm very very happy," McFadden said in a series of tweets.
"I'm engaged to woman of my dreams," he captioned a selfie with Parkinson.
McFadden was previously married to former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona.
"Aww congratulations to you both you've got a good un there the girls adore her.. sending you both all the love and happiness in the world," Katona wished the couple on their engagement on Twitter.
