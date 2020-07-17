Alia Bhatt has been receiving hateful messages online amid the nepotism debate for a month now, but she has chosen not to address it publically. The actor has shared a motivational post on 'Instagram', which comes closest to her reaction to the controversy.

The 'Raazi' star shared the post on 'Instagram Stories' which read, "Silence says a lot more than you think." However, she did not add any other comment to the post.

Alia and her entire family had been receiving flak online since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. He was 34 and suffering from depression. Since then, the actor's fans have been targeting filmmakers, star kids and powerful Bollywood camps.

While the actor is keeping mum on the issue, her sister Pooja Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan have been sharing their comments on social media.

Alia and Pooja's film 'Sadak 2' is also receiving threats of boycott.

Pooja had recently tweeted that her home banner 'Vishesh Films', under father Mahesh and uncle Mukesh Bhatt, has done far more than the combined efforts of Bollywood in launching new talent across the board in the film industry. Pooja said it was funny how the family production house, which launched one of the famous outsiders Kangana Ranaut in Anurag Basu's 2006 film 'Gangster', was dragged into the debate.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt had also said that she will expose and report any person who sends her inappropriate messages on social media.