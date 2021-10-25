Silence of Bollywood is nothing short of shameful: Sanjay

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is the latest celebrity to support Shah Rukh Khan and question the silence of many of the bigwigs in the film industry since the arrest of the actor's son, Aryan Khan. SRK's eldest son Aryan was arrested in a drug-related case earlier this month.

Sanjay Gupta took to 'Twitter' to post: "Shahrukh Khan has and continues to give jobs and livelihoods to thousands in the film industry. He has always stood up for every cause in the film industry. And the astute silence of the

same film industry in his moment of crisis is nothing short of shameful."

While celebs such as Twinkle Khanna, Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker and Pooja Bhatt are among those who have commented and supported SRK, a host of bigwigs have stayed silent on the issue.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen meeting his son Aryan at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on October 21. A few celebrities had also condemned the media frenzy that followed that visit.

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava had tweeted, "My heart is broken for SRK. May there be light at the end of the tunnel," while commenting on a video of SRK being surrounded by the media, Pooja Bhatt wrote on 'Twitter', "Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever and there is immense pressure on you will from your respective employers to grab a byte, even if it means compromising your health and safety but

how do you will explain this pack-like behaviour to your children? Tragic."

Hansal Mehta too wrote in a tweet that Bollywood has become a 'punching bag'.

"Bollywood is not a place, not a company and not some mafia. It is a loosely coined term for many individuals who work hard to create, to entertain, to engage and unlike many other professions are always vulnerable to criticism, scrutiny and abuse," read his post.

Ananya Panday was asked to join the Aryan Khan probe last week. She was called again at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on October 25 for the third round of questioning in the cruise ship drugs case.