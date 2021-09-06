Sidharth's family requests to respect their 'privacy to grieve'

Television actor Sidharth Shukla's death has left his family, fans and friends in deep pain. The actor passed away earlier this month after suffering a heart attack. A couple of days after his demise, his family issued a statement asking his well-wishers to respect their 'privacy to grieve'.

"We send heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It does not end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve," the note read.

The family also thanked Mumbai Police force for their 'sensitivity and compassion'.

"A special thank you to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day!" the family mentioned.

On a concluding note, the family asked his well-wishers to keep Sidharth 'in your thoughts and prayers'.

The family members of Sidharth Shukla also organised a prayer and meditation service for the late actor, which took place on the evening of September 6.

Actor Karenvir Bohra shared the news on his 'Instagram' handle along with the invitation card, calling out the fraternity members and friends of Sidharth to come together for the same.