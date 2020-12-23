Sidharth turns into a covert operative for 'Mission Majnu'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen adding yet another film to his acting list by starring in Shantanu Bagchi's upcoming movie 'Mission Majnu' opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

The makers recently unveiled the first look poster of 'Mission Majnu'. The thriller film will feature Sidharth as a RAW agent, who will lead the mission. The film will also mark the south superstar Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut and also the directorial debut of ace ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi. Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja wrote the film's script.

"The deadliest covert operation will be undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! We present the first look of 'Mission Majnu'," wrote the makers.

After 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', producer Ronnie Screwvala will now co-produce this film with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta. Sidharth and Rashmika's starrer is based on real events set in the 1970s.

Sidharth Malhotra had said earlier, " 'Mission Majnu' is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrate the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country. It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone." "I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences," said Rashmika Mandanna'

'Mission Majnu' is all set to go on the floors in February 2021.