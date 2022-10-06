Sidharth Malhotra says people 'made fun' of him

Model-turned-actor Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut in the 2012 Karan Johar-directed movie 'Student of the Year', is celebrating his 10th anniversary in showbiz. The actor said that for his first paycheck, he received Rs 7000, which he gave to his mother as he did not have a bank account.

Sidharth also opened up about being made fun of whenever he told someone of his dreams of becoming an actor.

"I think for me, it was very daunting to be on such a massive set in the first place. It's like a very farfetched dream to stay in New Delhi and believe in a service background household, a middle-class household, to believe that you can become an actor and be on the big screen. They used to make fun of me. My family never used to take me seriously because it was not something I was open about when I was a kid. I didn't like it there. It was only in my late teens that I started working with still cameras and then that whole thing happened. People started seeing different aspects," Sidharth told a leading entertainment news portal.

Malhotra had first worked as an assistant director along with Varun Dhawan on Karan Johar's acclaimed 'My Name is Khan'. Speaking about the experience, the actor said, "It was like being in Disneyland and seeing Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, assisting Karan Johar and those big sets."

Sidharth, who tasted success with 'Shershaah' after a mixed response at the box office for the last few years, accepted that the film based on the life of war hero Captain Vikram Batra has changed his fortune. "Success solves everything," he said while appearing on 'Koffee with Karan'.

The actor is currently looking forward to the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Thank God', which also features Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this film, Sidharth has the Rohit Shetty web series 'Indian Police Force', 'Mission Majnu' and 'Yodha' in his kitty.