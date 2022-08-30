Sidharth battled to make his mark in showbiz

Sidharth Malhotra, who made his debut with the 2012 film 'Student of the Year', has indeed come a long way with some great content-driven films to his credit. Coming from a non-film background, the Bollywood actor battled many odds to create his mark in showbiz.

Reflecting on his journey, Sidharth told a leading daily that he hoped his story could inspire people to follow their passion. He felt that people needed to see one's journey from a holistic point of view, as to where they started and where they are today.

Malhotra shared that he has had a 'very extreme journey' coming from a non-film background, working for almost a decade and entertaining people in different roles.

When asked about his career arc, the actor shared that people should know that anything one puts their mind to can be possible and that sometimes everyone's opinion is not what one should rely upon always. One must learn to live with their gut instincts and be dedicated to their dreams. Being a prime example of the same, he hoped that youngsters would take inspiration from him.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in 'Thank God', 'Mission Majnu' and 'Yodha'. He will also be making his web series debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' in the pipeline.