Siddhant Chaturvedi has dodged the odds and shot at the top of the industry. Find Out
Siddhant Chaturvedi a.k.a. M.C. Sher has been roaring ever since gully boy released.The actor has multiple projects lined up in his kitty with various big banners.
Siddhant got his swing of glory that is made by hard work and perseverance.Being an outsider, the actor has built his way by putting one rock after another.
Siddhant Chaturvedi played the character of M.C. Sher and became a sensation over night and also became every woman's crush. The hardwork finally paid off and the limelight was on the actor and Siddhant was nothing but extremely greatful for every single hurdle crossed.
Then after, Siddhant started getting amazing offers and was signed by the three big banner productions. The actor is now having a good swing of success and definitely, the fire has spread more and is working better and better with every passing day to make a better impact. The audience cannot wait to see a new character on the screen and waiting for the lion to roar.
On the work front, Siddhant will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra's untitled next alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday.
