Shyam Sundar organises Saradiya 'Swarna Sambhar 2021'

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers has organised the 19th edition of Saradiya 'Swarna Sambhar' - the most awaited jewellery exhibition. It started on October 1 and will go on till October 11.



This year, the anchor jewellery is inspired by the 15th Century 'Chakwrakma' - a tribal version of the Mother Goddess - sculpted on the steep rock face at Debatamura in Tripura; and this new representation of the awesome 20 ft sculpture from a bygone era is an extension of the 'Shaktirupini collection of designer hand-crafted gold jewellery which is all about the power of the Mother Goddess expressed in gold.

The special collections of this extra-special edition include designer hand-crafted gold and diamond jewellery, traditional and trendy bridal jewellery, dazzling collections of affordable diamond jewellery, gems and precious stones.

And, for customers, there are many attractive offers and draws including assured gold coin (With every purchase of gold jewellery - weight above 15 gms), assured gifts (With purchases of gold jewellery - weight below 15 gms), making charge discounts ( 20% off on gold jewellery and 50% on Diamond jewellery), precious gems (10% discount On MRP), Daily lucky draw (of 3 gold coins each).

Other regular facilities, services and schemes like Sonay Sohaga (Special Discount Scheme To Buy Jewellery), Old gold exchange facility abd gold and silver coins will also be available.

Altogether, a really star-studded package that is symbolised by the logo and promise of 'Swarna Sambhar' is available.

Covid protocol is strictly being followed and necessary safety measures are in place for customers to safely make purchases. Moreover, all staff members are vaccinated.

'Saradiya Swarna Sambhar 2021' offers will be available on at all the showrooms of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers in Tripura (Agartala, Khowai, Dharmanagar & Udaipur) and Kolkata (Gariahat, Behala & Barasat).