Shyam Sundar Jewellers presents 'Chomok Bhora Dhanteras'

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' is presenting 'Chomok Bhora Dhanteras' from November 3 to November 14, 2020. Every year, 'Chomok Bhora Dhanteras' is timed with Deepawali, the festival of lights, which comes with a lot of glitter and dazzle and adds a festive glow on people's faces and shine in their homes.



This year's special jewellery exhibition will have exclusive collections of light-weight gold jewellery and affordable diamond ornaments with many other attractive offers for the customers.

The special press preview, which took place on November 1, began with a live demonstration by a third-generation earthen lamp maker, which was followed by song and dance session about the festival of light by bejewelled dancers. The event concluded with a close look at the jewellery connection with the festive offers on Dhanteras this season.

"Deepawali is the festival of lights and it gives us great pleasure to present a very earthy connection with this festival that actually means an 'avali' of 'deepas', that is, a row of glowing earthen lamps", said Rupak Saha, director of 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers'.

'Chomok Bhora Dhanteras' will be at all the showrooms of 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' in Kolkata and Tripura. All the showrooms will be open on all days.

This year, the offer is for an extended period of 12 days to provide for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Norms are being followed with necessary safeguards and safety measures while taking care of the continuous process of sanitisation and disinfection.