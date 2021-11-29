Shyam Sundar holds 9th edition of 'Sharad Sundari'

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers presented the 9th edition of 'Sharad Sundari' at Calcutta Boating Club on November 27, 2021. 'Sharad Sundari' is a very popular and much awaited annual hunt for the face with the most festive look during Durga Puja.



The event was organized in association With 'Khukumoni'.

The finale programme began with a signature showcase by international fashion designer and UNESCO Artist for Peace,

Bibi Russell, with supermodel Nayanika Chatterjee as guest show-stopper.

Thereafter, the 'Sharad Sundari' finalists walked the ramp with star guest Sohini Sarkar as the show-stopper. After two rounds of being on stage and facing the audience, the 'Sharad Sundari' finalists were judged by an eminent panel which decided on the winner of the title, two runners-up as well as the winners of best skin, smile, panache and resourcefulness.

Additionally, from this year, a separate category - Mrs Sharad Sundari - was added for married girls.

The judges Kamaleshwar Mukherjee, Film Director; Churni Ganguli, Actor; Riddhi Sen, Actor; Sudarshan Chakraborty, Dance Guru; Vivek Das, Photographer; Aniruddha Chakladhar, Make-up Artist; Ranadeep Moitra, Fitness Expert congratulated the winners.

"Sharad Sundari started as a dream initiative to add a new dimension to all the celebration of the festive season and provide a platform for young girls with stars in their eyes", said Arpita Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Company Jewellers, "And, today, we are really happy to see that it has lived up to that promise.".

"This year the preparations for 'Sharad Sundari' started with a challenge", added Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Company Jewellers, explaining, " Covid-19 restrictions posed many a problem but we managed to convert it all into an opportunity by reinventing the format and opening the flood gates of response by going online."