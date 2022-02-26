Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

On February 21, 2022, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers released a special 'India Post' cover on Lata Mangeshkar at the Rotunda of GPO, Kolkata.



'Sarvottam - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow' is a tribute to the timeless appeal of Lata Mangeshkar's signature voice and evergreen songs. The title is an extension of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' 'Sarvottam Samman', which is an exclusive annual felicitation of living legends of the day.

J Charukesi, Chief Postmaster General, West Bengal Circle, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Neeraj Kumar, Postmaster General, Kolkata Region, was the Guest of Honour. Goutam Ghose, reputed filmmaker and Antara Chowdhury, renowned singer and daughter of legendary music composer, late Salil Chowdhury, were special guests.

"It gives me great pleasure to release this special cover in the memory of the one and only Lata Mangeshkar", said J Charukesi.

Neeraj Kumar said, "I take this opportunity to compliment Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers for this novel initiative."

"I have been associated with many other noble initiatives of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers and all of them - like this special cover on Lata Mangeshkar - is really noteworthy", said Goutam Ghose.

Antara Chowdhury said, "I have fond memories of my interaction with Lata Mangeshkar, who sang many a memorable song composed by my father. And I am really happy to be a part of this presentation, like the way I was with Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' commemoration of the 90th birth anniversary of my dear departed father, the late Salil Chowdhury."

"Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers is all about 'a rich legacy and a continued pursuit of excellence' and we have always celebrated excellence and all that is really gold," said Arpita Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers.

Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers said, "We have had the privilege of felicitating many a living legend like Pandit Birju Maharaj, Dr L Subramaniam and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan with our 'Sarvottam Samman' and we consider ourselves specially privileged to be able to release this special cover on Lata Mangeshkar who is really 'Sarvottam - Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow'."