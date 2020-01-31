Shweta has zero make-up look in 'Mirzapur 2'
Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tripathi has already impressed many with her new look from web series 'Mirzapur 2'. She has now opened up about what all went into her "zero make-up look".
Shweta, who reprises her role as Golu, is seen sporting short hair and pointing a gun at someone in the latest photo from the series.
"I had a zero make-up look for the show. I would walk into shoot with some sunscreen and that's it," Shweta said.
"'Mirzapur' was a long commitment of a few months. So initially we discussed going for a short hair look but then I thought of the hair-do and how it doesn't fit into my other work. I had to be in that look for many months on stretch. I rejected the idea of putting on a wig because shooting in Benaras in the sun would be anything but fun. So we were contemplating this for a long time when it was Guru (the director) who said let's do it," she shared.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
GDP growth pegged at 6-6.5%31 Jan 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Nirbhaya case: Hanging of 4 convicts deferred till further...31 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Who paid Jamia shooter, asks Rahul Gandhi31 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
Complaints against Anurag Thakur for inflammatory speech31 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT
Kovind calls CAA 'historic' sans a word on NPR, NRC31 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT