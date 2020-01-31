Shweta has zero make-up look in 'Mirzapur 2'

Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tripathi has already impressed many with her new look from web series 'Mirzapur 2'. She has now opened up about what all went into her "zero make-up look".

Shweta, who reprises her role as Golu, is seen sporting short hair and pointing a gun at someone in the latest photo from the series.

"I had a zero make-up look for the show. I would walk into shoot with some sunscreen and that's it," Shweta said.

"'Mirzapur' was a long commitment of a few months. So initially we discussed going for a short hair look but then I thought of the hair-do and how it doesn't fit into my other work. I had to be in that look for many months on stretch. I rejected the idea of putting on a wig because shooting in Benaras in the sun would be anything but fun. So we were contemplating this for a long time when it was Guru (the director) who said let's do it," she shared.