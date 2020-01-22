Shweta developing two ideas into feature films

Mumbai: Actor Shweta Tripathi says she is in the process of developing a couple of story ideas into feature films.

The 34-year-old actor has come up with two ideas and is collaborating with writer Ashish Mehta to develop the scripts.

"As an actor, who is constantly surrounded by stories, good writing and story ideas keep popping out every now and then, I came up with two ideas which I closely believe in and I thought it's time to invest some energy and heart into them and see these ideas bloom into full-fledged stories," said Shweta in a statement.

The actor is aware that developing a script from an idea is a time-consuming process but she says she has complete faith in her stories.

"I am aware that it will be a time-consuming process but I want to put in that effort into developing these stories because I believe in them. I will actively participate in conceiving the story ideas with the help of Ashish and I am hoping by mid-2020 I am in a position to speak more about them," she added.

The actor is awaiting the release of season two of her web-series 'Mirzapur'.