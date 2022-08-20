Shuvaprasanna's exhibition brings Mahabharata characters to life

Kolkata: From the death of Jarasandha, Arjun targeting the fish's eye, Gandhari going blind-folded to show her support for Dhritarashtra to Bhishma remaining unperturbed when Draupadi was humiliated, veteran artist Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharjee visualises the abstract forms of the significant events of Mahabharata to come up with 28 stunning pieces of art using acrylic, charcoal and ink on canvas.



His latest exhibition, titled 'The Mystique of the Epic', intends to celebrate Mahabharata and the characters from the epic. The exhibition is open to the public till August 30 from 11 am to 6 pm at Kolkata Centre for Creativity.

Ever since Shuvaprasanna was a child, the Mahabharata has fascinated him. "I think all creative people across the world have been attracted towards this grand epic of India. From Rabindranath Tagore to Peter Brook, creative geniuses have been influenced by this epic in different ways," said Shuvaprasanna, who is also the chairman of the State Heritage Committee of West Bengal.

According to Shuvaprasanna, who is known for his modern paintings, Mahabharata not only fuelled creativity for ages, but it also casts its shadow over contemporary politics, diplomacy and social condition. "On one hand, its relevance can be discerned in the conflicts of daily life, love, sexuality, vengeance, and on the other hand, it is equally apparent in the notions of pure humanitarianism. The allure and mysticism of this epoch-making creation inspired me as an Indian and as a consentaneous human and provided the fodder for this series of paintings," said the celebrated artist.

Each of his paintings on display, done in bold hues, has a modernist approach and focuses more on the face and the expression of the characters. Of all the characters in Mahabharata, Shuvaprasanna is in awe of Satyavati. "A modern woman like Satyavati is beyond imagination. Mahabharata without Satyavati is just not possible," said the Kolkata-based artist.

West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu also dropped in at the exhibition. Showering praises on Shuvaprasanna on how he keeps rediscovering himself every time, Basu said, "Shuva da is one of the foremost painters of India and each time, he rediscovers himself. This time, he has presented Mahabharata in a new format. This is a huge risk, which very few artists will take."