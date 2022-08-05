'Shubho Bijoya' is about aristocratic family coming together during Durga Puja

Kolkata: Renowned filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly will essay the role of a patriarch of an aristocratic North Kolkata family coming together to celebrate the four days of Durga Puja in upcoming Bengali movie 'Shubho Bijoya'.

The movie, featuring Ganguly's actor-wife Churni Ganguly, besides Kharaj Mukherjee, Bonny Sengupta, Koushani Mukherjee and Manasi Sinha in lead roles, is slated for release just after the end of Durga Puja, which is when Bengalis greet each other with 'Shubho Bijoya!'.

"It is a poignant story about an erstwhile zamindar family in North Kolkata that is getting fragmented over time. However, family members come together to celebrate Durga Puja at their ancestral house and relationships start to entwine. My character is a quintessential Bengali aristocrat. I had never before portrayed such a role. There is royalness in his demeanour," the director of national award-winning film 'Nagarkirtan' told PTI.

Ganguly and his wife would be seen as a reel couple for the first time on the big screen as 'Amartya' and 'Bijoya'.

"I loved the story of the movie when I heard it. I am sure the audience too will love the film and return home with emotions. I am extremely happy to be a part of young filmmaker Rohan Sen's third venture and share screen space with young brigade Bonny and Koushani and amazingly talented actor Kharaj," he said.

"I chose to act in this film because of Rohan. At a young age, he does a fabulous job of giving a good story to a film. It is my duty to do justice to my character written by him. I hope we create magic with the film and people like it," the director of critically acclaimed movies like 'Shabdo' (sound), 'Khaad' (gorge) and 'Cinemawala' said.

Sen, who is in his early twenties, won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award last year for his debut Bengali film 'Ebhabei Golpo Hok' (let the story be told in this way).

"The film is about family bonding. For the first time, the audience will see Bonny and Koushani in different avatars. Other integral characters of the movie are Amartya's brother Akhilesh (Kharaj Mukherjee) and his wife Arati (Manasi Sinha)," he said.