Shruti comes on board for 'Salaar'

Production house 'Hombale Films' made the announcement that Bollywood actor Shruti Haasan got roped in for its upcoming project 'Saalar'.

"We are ecstatic to have Shruti Haasan on board for 'Salaar'. Cannot wait to see you sizzle on the screen," tweeted 'Hombale Films'.

'Baahubali' star Prabhas also took to his 'Facebook' page to wish his co-star.

"Happiest Birthday Shruti Haasan! Looking forward to working with you on 'Salaar'," wrote Prabhas.

'Salaar' will mark the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Shruti. Earlier this month, this project was launched in Hyderabad amid a lot of fanfare. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame after his Kannada crime drama 'KGF: Chapter 1' became a big hit in India.

Billed as an action drama, the filmmakers said that 'Salaar' will show Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar.

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I have not really done it before. It is a pan-Indian film and I cannot wait to be on the sets already," Prabhas had said earlier.