Shri Ram Centre to open stage for 'Giraftari' post COVID-19

Delhi theatre enthusiasts are in for a treat as 'Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts', Mandi house will open its door on November 6 and November 7, 2020, to showcase 'Giraftari', which will be the first play to be presented post-COVID-19 era.



In collaboration with the Austrian Embassy, 'Austrian Cultural Forum', The Embassy of the Czech Republic and supported by 'Sideways Consulting' (a creative problem-solving outfit), 'Rama Theatre Natya Vidya' (RATNAV) will bring the play, which is based on Franz Kafka's popular novel 'The Trial'.

All the social distancing norms will be followed with only 50 percent seat occupancy. The auditorium will be sanitised before the play and every audience member will be given a complimentary mask. Media veteran and founder of 'RATNAV', Rama Pandey is also the director of the play. 'RATNAV' planned to kick-start the theatre space, which was shut for the past few months.

Director Rama Pandey said, "Last few months have been difficult for the theatre community as the impact of lockdown on performing arts has been immense. I am glad that we have got the opportunity to be the first to play post-COVID-19 in 'Shri Ram Centre'. The show must go on. It is our responsibility to take adequate precautions and bring back our audience. Mandi House is the cultural heart of India, so let it throb again and let us reignite the passion again. The plot of 'Giraftari' will remain relevant in all times as it addresses the plight of the common man."