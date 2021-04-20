Shravan Rathod tests COVID-19 positive

Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan has been admitted to a city hospital in a 'critical' condition after testing positive for COVID-19 as per his son's statement.

The 66-year-old composer is currently under observation at 'SL Raheja hospital', his son and musician Sanjeev Rathod stated.

"He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to 'SL Raheja hospital' in Mahim. He is extremely critical right now. He has other morbidities also," Sanjeev said.

He added, "Doctors have said they would keep him under observation for the next 24 hours. Please pray for his recovery."

"Shravan Rathod is on ventilator support and his condition is critical. There is a bit of heart enlargement and his pumping has been affected. We are taking the necessary steps for the same. We have made a medical team of physicians, cardiologists, a diabetologist and an intensivist, all of who are overseeing his care," said Dr Kirti Bhushan, who is overseeing Rathod's treatment at the hospital.

Lyricist and close friend Sameer Anjaan said, "Shravan is diabetic and with this infection, his lungs have been infected. He has also developed heart issues. Please pray to God almighty for his speedy recovery."

Musician Nadeem Saifi took to 'Instagram' and requested fans to pray for Rathod.

"With folded hands, I am requesting all our friends and fans around the world to pray for the speedy recovery of my partner Shravan who, at the moment, is in a critical condition in a Mumbai hospital," he said.