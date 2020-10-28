Shraddha to turn into shape-shifting 'naagin'

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to step into the world of 'naagin' as she has said yes to a three-film series based on the shape-shifting snake. Previously, many Bollywood stars like Sridevi, Rekha, Reena Roy and more played similar roles of 'naagin' in Indian films. The 'Stree' star will be joining the likes of the iconic stars as a new-age 'naagin'.

On 'Twitter', Shraddha shared the news about taking on the role of a new-age 'naagin' as she wrote that she is beyond delighted to be playing the iconic role on the big screen. She further mentioned that she had seen Sridevi in films like 'Nagina' and 'Nigaahen' and hence she always wanted to do something similar on the silver screen. The 'Chhichhore' star was beyond excited to be a part of the three-film series that will star her as the shape-shifting serpent. As per the report, Shraddha's film will have exciting visual effects and will be a trilogy.

According to a report's claim, the film will be helmed by Vishal Furia, who has been known for his Marathi film 'Lapachhapi'. Reportedly, Shraddha will be playing the role of a 'naagin' in a story that will essentially be a love story. It will be bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Talking about it, Shraddha said, "It is an absolute delight to play a 'naagin' on screen. I always wanted to play a role that is rooted in Indian folklore."