Should store my awards somewhere nicer: Elisabeth
Los Angeles: Actor Elisabeth Moss feels that the two Emmys and three Golden Globes that she won should be kept somewhere "nicer" than a bookshelf.
"They're on a bookshelf in my apartment, along with a bunch of memorabilia and trinkets from other things I've done. I should probably get something nicer like a glass cabinet to keep my awards," said Moss.
The actor returns to the theatres in the sci–fi horror thriller The Invisible Man, and she said that if she was invisible for a day, she would love to watch an actor she admires, such as Meryl Streep, up close, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"(I would) Go to a film set or theatre and watch an actor up-close who I really admire. Someone like Meryl Streep. I hope she doesn't read this and take out a restraining order! That's the least subversive thing I'd do, anyway. Everything else would involve sketchy, shady stuff," Moss told the portal Observer New Review.
She had previously confessed she was "scared out of her skin" when she watched The Invisible Man.
