'Shooting the song was not at all a cakewalk'

CCA Group of Gwalior' recently announced the decision of venturing into the entertainment business along with revealing the first song that will be released on 'Leitmotif Records'. Made in collaboration with 'Leitmotif Records Mumbai', the Punjabi song 'Yaar Mere Donali' is sung by the young and promising singer Amitesh Shukla.



Ashok Kumar, one of the partners of 'CCA Group of Gwalior', revealed what the song is about.

"It revolves around friends and friendship. It is also a beautiful take on how people coming from rural areas and who have slightly different body language are no less human than people from urban areas. The former ones may be rough in their tone but their heart is full of love and humanity as any of us. There is a line towards the end of our songs that says 'Dil de ni kaale sadde dil wich pyaar hai', which means 'We are good at heart'. It pretty much sums up the entire song," he said.

Ajay Singh Jadon, the producer of the song, talked about the song being shot in different parts of Gwalior and how it was not a cakewalk.

"The video was shot at different locations, including the Tigra Dam, which is a Madhya Pradesh tourism site. It is a stone crusher site of our company as well as at the mining site, where you see the blast happening. The rap was shot at a nightclub in the city. Since all the characters were first-timers, we had to do each sequence several times from different angles to get it perfect. Our director, Vierendrra Lalit, was very patient throughout and handled everyone amazingly. All in all, it was a very interesting experience for all of us," he shared.

The 'CCA Group' also has plans to produce a couple of more songs. Ashok said that most likely, the next one will either be a romantic or a sad romantic.