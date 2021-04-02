'Shoonya' – A duology of solo acts that explores human anguish

On March 27, 2021 'Articoll', the theatre group of 'All India Centre for Urban and Rural Development' (AICURD) celebrated 'World Theatre Day', in which they staged a two-part experimental play called 'Shoonya'.



Written and directed by Janani Ray, 'Shoonya' showcases two solo acts - one called 'Khushi aur Chavanni' performed by their student Paromila Pandit and the other called 'Audition' performed by another student Mittul Mittal.

"It has touched the deepest corners of my heart," said one of the viewers after the show.

Another viewer said, "It was a stirring performance".

The characters of 'Shoonya' are complex and layered. Each of the two reflects on the anguish of 'being' and existential crisis.

In the first solo act 'Khushi aur Chavanni', Khushi, a mentally unstable young girl, homeless yet somewhat hopeful, learns to find joy in calling a street dog her own. Here, the actor Paromila does a remarkable job at making the audience believe in the presence of her friend and the depth of the bond that builds between them despite having no other actors, props or set up at all. The simple story is intense and heart-wrenching in its treatment.

'Audition' is centred on an eighteen-year-old boy's dilemma about his struggle with dyslexia and his love for acting. The story builds on undertones of themes like domestic violence and patriarchy.

A prominent concern that seems to bind these stories together is the stigmatisation of mental health. 'Shoonya' does not offer any solutions. It does not preach about what needs to be done. It is an attempt to depict and start a conversation about the problems existing in the human heart and mind, often the cause of anguish and the uncomfortable spaces that usually find no voice. It is thought-provoking.

"The concepts were thought of by students themselves, while Paromila insisted on playing this character because she was deeply affected by some real-life incidents she had seen happening to someone she knew and so she believed in Khushi's character very much. Mittul was keen on playing a character that could reflect on a strong mother and son bonding," said Janani Ray, writer and director of the solo acts.

She further added, "Once I understood what the students wanted to do, I came up with these two very simple yet special stories that I felt would do justice to their ideas as well as their performances on stage."

The play was followed by two colorful Odissi classical dance performances that were conducted by Madhumita Sen and Dinabandhu Dalai of 'Kala Sandhani Cultural Society'.

'Articoll' had resumed their shows as soon as the government guidelines had allowed theatre groups to perform in open spaces. After the lockdown, their first play, 'Dekhaekkh waab' directed by Sachin Bisht, was staged at Akshara Theatre. It is an adaptation of Habib Tanvir's 'Kamdeo Ka Apna, Vasantritu Ka Sapna' that is based on Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'. This show was sponsored by 'Gas Authority of India Limited' (GAIL).

Their second show, after the lockdown, was '20 Quintal', which highlights the hardships of the life of a farmer. It was conceptualised, written and directed by 'Articoll' students.