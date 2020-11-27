Shilpa, Neha bags Grammy nomination

In a notable achievement, Indians had a reason to cheer when 'Delhi Crime' recently won the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards. Now, as the Grammy awards nominations were announced, there was something for Indians to look forward to again. Though not directly nominated, singer Shilpa Rao and actor-sitar player Neha Mahajan were part of collaborations that have been nominated.

The nominations to the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced via a virtual ceremony on November 24. Two already globally recognised names, Ricky Martin and Anoushka Shankar were a part of the nominees. And it was Indian artists like Neha Mahajan and Shilpa Rao recently who contributed in their work being recognised for the honour.

Neha Mahajan has been credited for the song 'Mi Sangre', that is one of the tracks of Ricky Martin's album, 'Pausa', that has been nominated in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category. Neha Mahajan, who is also an actor, shared her delight with the hashtag '#grammynominated' and shared a motion image of herself holding the sitar and with Ricky Martin.

On the other hand, Shilpa Rao is one of the artists on the track 'Those Words' from Anoushka Shankar's album 'Love Letters' that have been nominated for Best Global Music Album.

Shilpa Raa posted a video where she is expressing her feelings. The 'Ghungroo' singer exulted that this dream was 'not even on the list' but still coming true. She conveyed her gratitude to Anoushka Shankar for the 'beautiful journey' and that the track will be 'special one' for her.