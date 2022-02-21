'Shershaah', Ranveer and others walk away with top honours

On February 20, cinephiles got a dose of glitz and glamour after a long time as several Bollywood stars walked down the red carpet of 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022' in Mumbai. The ceremony, which was held in person, saw some of the big names of the industry, many of whom also walked away with honours.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani not just grabbed eyeballs on the red carpet, but their 'Shershaah' also bagged the 'Best Film' award with the lead actors taking home the 'Critics Best Actor' and 'Best Actress' awards, respectively.

Raveena Tandon and Lara Dutta, who are out experimenting with characters and scripts on the digital platform, also arrived for the awards night, along with Sanya Malhotra and legendary Asha Parekh.

Making a rare appearance was singing icon Lucky Ali and Sudesh Bhosle. Abhimanyu Dassani, who received the 'People's Choice Best Actor' award, arrived with sister Avantika.

Others who attended the awards night were Ahaan Shetty and Ayush Sharma. Rohit Roy, Rannvijay Singha, Shraddha Arya, Kanika Kapoor and Satish Kaushik also made it to the ceremony.

Complete list of winners

Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry - Asha Parekh

Best International Feature Film - 'Another Round'

Best Director - Ken Ghosh for 'State of Siege: Temple Attack'

Best Cinematographer - Jayakrishna Gummadi for 'Haseena Dillruba'

Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik for 'Kaagaz'

Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta for 'Bell Bottom'

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma for 'Antim: The Final Truth'

People's Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dassani

People's Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan

Best Film - 'Shershaah'

Best Actor - Ranveer Singh for '83'

Best Actress - Kriti Sanon for 'Mimi'

Best Debut - Ahan Shetty for 'Tadap'

Film of the Year - 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Best Web Series - 'Candy'

Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee for 'The Family Man 2'

Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon for 'Aranyak'

Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra

Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor

Best Short Film - 'Pauli'

Television Series of the Year - 'Anupama'

Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh for 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'

Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya for 'Kundali Bhagya'

Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly

Critics Best Film - 'Sardar Udham'

Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra for 'Shershaah'

Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani for 'Shershaah'