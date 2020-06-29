Shekhar to urge Bihar CM to launch CBI inquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 and the actor's untimely death left the nation shocked. After his demise, there was outrage on social media, and debates about nepotism in Bollywood and other issues were reignited.

Shekhar Suman, who also belongs to Bihar, took to his 'Twitter' account and claimed that there is more to this than meets the eye and demanded a CBI probe into Sushant's death. He also started a forum 'Justice for Sushant forum' and sought support from fans to pressurise the government to launch a CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Shekhar Suman shared the news that he is off to Patna, Bihar, to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's father and pay his last respects. He also mentioned in his tweet that he will urge Bihar Chief

Minister Nitish Kumar and all of Sushant's admirers and fans to press upon a CBI inquiry.

In his tweet, Shekhar Suman wrote, "I'm going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon CBI inquiry for Sushant."

In another tweet before this, Shekhar Suman had tweeted, "So it has been declared that Sushant Singh's was plain and simple suicide. Do not fall for that. I suspected this would happen. The narrative was set from before. That is why the forum has become all the more important. Please raise your voices for a reinvestigation."