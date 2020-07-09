Shekhar emailed statement to Mumbai Police

Shekhar Kapur had tweeted about knowing Sushant Singh Rajput's pain a day after his demise. As per the latest reports, the Mumbai Police received details from the filmmaker about his tweet. However, he may be called upon for a detailed statement when he returns to the city.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020, left the entire industry in a state of shock. While reports stated that the actor was suffering from depression, post his demise, several claims were made about his career and professional rivalry. The filmmaker had also tweeted about knowing the story of the people who let him down badly. Based on that, Shekhar was reportedly summoned by the Mumbai Police to record his statement.

According to latest updates, the filmmaker sent his answers to the Mumbai Police via an email.

A senior IPS officer told that Shekhar had been contacted based on the tweet he made a day after Sushant's demise. The officer also informed that the filmmaker had sent in some answers via email as he was not in the city.