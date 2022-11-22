'Shehzada' teaser - Kartik Aaryan drops action-packed clip as 'birthday gift'

On his birthday, Kartik Aaryan surprised fans with an action-packed teaser of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'.

"Jab baat family pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte, action karte hain!" he captioned the post and signed off by saying, "A birthday gift from your shehzada."

The clip shows the actor embracing his inner action-hero as he steps into the shoes of south superstar Allu Arjun in this upcoming remake. 'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which saw Allu starring opposite Pooja Hegde.

Producer Bhushan Kumar had only praise for the hunk and said in a statement, "Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own 'Shehzada' than this! The first look is a treat for his fans."

Aman Gill also added, "Kartik is a dream to work with. We all had a blast shooting this film. His personality is infectious, so we thought this would be a sweet little thing we did for his birthday to celebrate Shehzada's birthday with the first look of our film."

Reacting to reports of the film being a remake of the Telugu hit film, Kartik said that it is 'an adaptation' and has been modified to suit the Hindi audience. The film will reportedly see the actor in a role with a blend of action and comedy.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the upcoming film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. With music by Pritam, 'Shehzada' is set to hit the big screen on February 10, 2023.