Shehnaaz resumes work post Sidharth Shukla's death

Shehnaaz Gill has resumed work after the sudden death of her close friend and actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September after a massive heart attack. She had taken a break from work to recover from the loss but is now neck-deep in promotions of her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh'. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Asked if she resembles her character in the new film, Gill said she is 40 percent of the character.

"When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person and with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio," she explained.

Shehnaaz plays the role of a mother in the film.

She added, "Love is like this. Only a mother will know what a mother's love is. And I can feel the motherly emotion. Because my mummy loves me that much."

Shehnaaz Gill also spoke about how she did not appreciate the terms 'second and first leads' and said that all artists should be treated properly.

"I answered back through my work and then 'Bigg Boss' gave me that chance. I got so much love from 'Bigg Boss' and that will continue. I will work hard to maintain it," she revealed.

'Honsla Rakh' will release on October 15, 2021.