Shehnaaz is not doing well: Father Santok Singh

Actor Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla shared a great relationship. They were also rumoured to be dating after their 'Bigg Boss 13' stint, where Sidharth emerged as the winner. Their fans loved them together and even named them SidNaaz (Sidharth+Shehnaaz), which has been one of the most trending hashtags on social media since 'Bigg Boss 13' premiered.

Needless to say, Shehnaaz is heartbroken by Sidharth's demise and has not reacted to the unfortunate news on any social media platform as yet. However, as per reports, Gill had accompanied him to the hospital on Thursday morning after he didn't wake up.

Earlier in the day, her father Santokh Singh Sukh revealed that Shehnaaz isn't doing well. "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened. I spoke to her (Shehnaaz Gill). She is not fine".

After 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill featured together in two music videos - Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

In an interview earlier this year, Shehnaaz said, "I keep on praying for Sidharth Shukla and me. You never know we might end up working together. We have taught each other a lot, stayed together for so long and people loved our chemistry as well. The chemistry people loved between Sidharth and me was our reality.

It was a pure relationship between us two and it will always stay like this".