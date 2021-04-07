Shefali's 'Someday' enters USA Film Festival's final round

After her web show 'Delhi Crime' won the 'Best Drama Series' award at the 'International Emmy Awards' in 2020, Bollywood actor Shefali Shah's directorial debut 'Someday' got selected for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival's International Short Film and Video Competition.

The short film is a story of two women, united by the umbilical cord and separated by a door. 'Someday' got shortlisted in the finalist category of the Oscar-accredited film festival and will undergo the final round of judging next week.

Vidhi, a frontline warrior, comes home to seven-day quarantine after 15 days on duty, only to discover that her mother is suffering from Alzheimer's. In the film, the two characters share conversations from the past and the future with no present to tie them. Their togetherness oscillates between what was, what cannot be and what may just be someday.

"'Someday' is my first trial and error with direction. Our labour of love has made it to the final selection of 'USA film festival' and I cannot even begin to tell how excited I am. The reason I send it to the festivals across the globe was to see where I stand as a total newcomer in the direction. And this is such a big assurance that I must've done something right," said Shah.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' star took to her 'Instagram' handle and wrote, " 'Someday' is my first trial and error with directing. I cannot begin to thank every single person attached to this project of mine. Thank you all for believing in me, in our film and for giving our baby all the love attention and your immense talent passionately and selflessly."

The 'USA Film Festival' is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the encouragement of excellence in the film and video arts.