Shefali Shah tests negative for COVID-19
Mumbai: Actor Shefali Shah on Sunday said she has tested negative for the negative Coronavirus.
Shah had shared her diagnosis on Wednesday and had said that she will be under home quarantine.
In a post on Instagram, the 49-year-old actor said she was feeling fine and will resume work soon.
"Yasss! I have tested negative. I'm absolutely fine and can resume work now. Thanks to the doctors and thank you so much everyone for your blessings, prayers, concern and love. Please stay safe and take care of yourself," Shah wrote.
The actor recently won the best actress trophy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022 for the Prime Video movie "Jalsa".
Shah will next be seen in the second season of Netflix series "Delhi Crime", scheduled to arrive on August 26.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Andhra CM meets Modi, seeks approval of revised cost estimate of...22 Aug 2022 9:11 AM GMT
Fast bowler Hasnain replaces injured Afridi for Asia Cup22 Aug 2022 9:02 AM GMT
SC stays operation of HC order on lodging FIR against BJP leader...22 Aug 2022 8:18 AM GMT
Pak's ex-PM Imran Khan moves court for pre-arrest bail in terrorism...22 Aug 2022 8:15 AM GMT
MP: Case against 3 journalists over news report about man taken to...22 Aug 2022 8:13 AM GMT