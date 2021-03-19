Shefali, Konkona, Nushrratt have a lot going on

Bollywood producer Karan Johar unveiled the teaser of his upcoming venture 'Ajeeb Daastaans'. It is an anthology of four films, created by four filmmakers including Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani for the OTT streamer 'Netflix'.

The teaser presents glimpses of four distinct stories as it opens with Fatima Sana Shaikh decked up as a new bride for her wedding night. It then goes on to show Konkona Sen Sharma, who seems to be a powerful, strong-headed woman sipping tea and later consistently punching a man on his face. In another clip, Aditi Rao Hydari is seen driving a scooty with Konkona riding a pillion.

Nushrat Bharucha is seen as a sari-clad mother of a school-going girl and having fun with her. She is later seen being slapped by a policewoman, probably played by Konkona.

Shefali Shah is also seen in a hardly ever seen before avatar. Manav Kaul is seen sitting beside her and staring at something in one of the stills. 'Pataal Lok' co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee are also seen in the teaser.

Sharing the teaser, Karan wrote on his 'Twitter' handle, "It is here - a collaborative effort yet uniquely individual. I present 'Ajeeb Daastaans' with four exceptionally talented directors of 'Dharma', who are coming together to weave four individual stories that are stranger than reality itself."

"I cannot wait to see how each one paints their canvas with their shades of cinema and storytelling! Some stories take you places, but these four will take you somewhere you never thought you would be. 'Ajeeb Daastaans' premieres on April 16, only on 'Netflix'," he added.