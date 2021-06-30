'Sheer Qorma' bags 'Best Short Film Audience' award

'Sheer Qorma', starring Bollywood actors Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta, won the 'Best Short Film Audience Award' at the recent '34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival'.

The film's director Faraz Arif Ansari tweeted the news on Tuesday. "We won! 'Sheer Qorma' wins the 'Best Short Film Audience Award' at the '34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival'. Out of 83 short films in competition from over the world, we received the highest audience score," wrote Faraz Ansari, the film director.

Swara retweeted the news from producer Marijke de Souza's tweet and wrote, "Amazing! Congrats to us all! Kudos to you and Faraz for making this film possible."

The film is based on an LGBTQ+ theme and it narrates a story of love and acceptance, revolving around its leads Swara, Divya and Shabana Azmi.

"Love should not be judged. Love should not be restrictive. Love should not be confined. 'Sheer Qorma' is one such tender story that the freedom to choose who you love. We are extremely happy to see our labour of love transcending across borders and getting recognition at a global platform like the 'Frameline Film Festival'. In these gloomy times, this has come as a ray of happiness and hope," shared Shabana.

Swara further said, "I am super excited for the fact that the world premiere of 'Sheer Qorma' is going to be at the 'BAFTA Qualifying Frameline'. It is a story that needs to be represented well and a story that needs to reach out to as many people as possible within and outside of India because it is such a universal tale of our time. I think is very important for these stories to be heard."