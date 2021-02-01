Shatrughan talks about his feud with Rajesh Khanna

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha opened up about his feud with the late actor Rajesh Khanna over politics. He stated that Rajesh was unhappy with his decision to contest against him in a by-election for the New Delhi constituency.

In 1992, the 'Amar Prem' star had contested the by-election on a Congress ticket, while Shatrughan was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There were over 100 candidates, with most of them contesting independently. Rajesh ended up defeating Shatrughan by over 28,000 votes and retained his seat till 1996.

"Rajesh was very upset when I contested against him in a by-election. Honestly, I did not want to, but could not refuse LK Advani ji. I tried explaining this to Rajesh but he did not like it and we did not speak for quite a long time. However, we did start talking after many years," said Sinha.

He added, "I wanted to go and apologise to him when he was in the hospital and hug him, but sadly, he passed away before I could do that."

Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012. He was suffering from a liver ailment. He is survived by his estranged wife, Dimple Kapadia and daughters Twinkle and Rinke.

In 2019, Shatrughan Sinha had left the BJP after being associated with the party for over two decades and joined Congress.