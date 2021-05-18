Shashi Satam passes away

Senior makeup artist Shashi Satam, fondly called Shashi dada, passed away in Mumbai on May 17. Veteran actor Jackie Shroff and his wife and film producer Ayesha Shroff shared the news on their social media platforms. "Shashi had been frail since before lockdown last year. But on May 12, he slipped into his bathroom and got a stroke. He passed away on May 17," said Ayesha.

Remembering his make-up man for 37 years, Jackie Shroff tweeted, "Shashi Dada will always be in the deepest corner of my heart. My make-up person for 37 years passed away."

"RIP Shashi dada. From 'Hero' till now, we will miss you," wrote Ayesha Shroff, who also paid tribute to the late makeup artist.

Satam worked on films like 'Hulchul', '1942: A Love Story', 'Karz' and many others. He did the makeup for Rishi Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in almost all their films through the 1990s and 2000s.