Sharon's memoir to release Ain March 2021

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Sharon Stone's memoir 'The Beauty of Living Twice' will be released in March 2021. The 62-year-old actor shared the news in a post on 'Twitter' where she also unveiled the book's cover.

"Possibility made me write this book: the opportunity to grow and to share that growth. I have learned to forgive the unforgivable. My hope is that as I share my journey, you too will learn to do the same," wrote the actor.

The book will be published by Alfred A Knopf, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'. The memoir will be released simultaneously in hardcover and as an ebook. Sharon Stone will also narrate the book for its 'Audible' edition. She will reflect on everything in her memoir, from her painful childhood in Pennsylvania to films such as erotic thriller 'Basic Instinct' and Martin Scorsese's mobster epic 'Casino', which

had earned her an 'Academy' award nomination and a 'Golden Globe' award.

Stone will also write about her two marriages, her near-fatal stroke in 2001 and her humanitarian work on behalf of AIDS research and other causes.